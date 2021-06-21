Report: Liz Cheney Received Death Threats, Hired Security

The embattled Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has used campaign funds to hire private security after receiving death threats, according to reports.

Cheney has spent thousands of dollars in security after the former House Republican conference chair was removed from her leadership post, in addition to voting for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, the Hill reported.

Between January and March 2021 her campaign spent $58,000, according to her Federal Election Commission filing, the report noted. In addition, the congresswoman also received “temporarily assigned special protection by Capitol Police while in Washington, D.C.” The New York Times added something like this is typically unusual for a member who is not in leadership.

Reportedly, Cheney has attended very few public appearances in her home state, where she has allegedly spend much of her time during the congressional recess, noting they have “not been widely publicized beforehand for security reasons.” However, a spokesperson for Cheney told the Hill, “We don’t comment on security.”

House Republicans relieved the “warmonger” from her number three leadership spot as conference chair in May. The vote to oust her was done through a voice vote in the Capitol basement. The vote was 134-46.

Cheney, who is still keen on running for reelection, has recently had droves of Republicans showing interest in running against her.

A poll last month showed Cheney to be in trouble in the midterms. The Club for Growth PAC poll showed the congresswoman with a net negative image.

Additionally, Cheney’s unfavorable rating stands at 65 percent with a net rating of -36 percent. In comparison, the same poll showed Trump’s favorability numbers have the former president at an overwhelmingly 60 percent net positive.

Her father, Dick Cheney, a former vice president, asked the congresswoman before the riots on January 6 if “she was truly ready to deliver a fiery rebuke of her party’s president,” the Hill reported.

The former vice president had also raised concerns about her safety. Allegedly, the congresswoman said, “Absolutely,” adding, “Nothing could be more important.”