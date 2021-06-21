Russian President Vladimir Putin was clearly the winner following his summit with President Joe Biden last week in Geneva, former President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence said over the weekend.

John Ratcliffe scored the summit, giving Putin a 3-0 win over Biden, and said he “could make an argument that the first five months of the Biden administration have been the best of Vladimir Putin’s political life.”

“Just from an economic standpoint, folks know that Vladimir Putin was 3-0 when it comes to pipelines,” Ratcliffe said Sunday. “Joe Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline, that was a win for Putin; criminal networks in Russia shut down one of our major pipelines, the Colonial Pipeline, that was a win for Putin.”

“And, of course, Joe Biden responded by giving Vladimir Putin the one thing that he wanted most, which was the Nord Stream II pipeline, the ability to finish that, and, by doing so, to control the flow of energy into Western Europe,” Ratcliffe said on the Fox program Sunday Morning Futures.

“Mr. Biden’s supporters have countered that the current president struck a stark contrast from his predecessor during the meeting with Mr. Putin,” the Washington Times reported. “Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden’s national security adviser, defended Mr. Biden in appearances Sunday, telling Fox News Sunday that Mr. Biden ‘pulled no punches’ during the summit with Mr. Putin.”

