White House Dodges Question About Humanity of 15-Week Unborn Baby

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question Monday about if President Joe Biden believed a 15-week unborn baby was human.

“Does the president believe that a 15-week-old, unborn baby is a human being?” a reporter asked Psaki during the daily White House press briefing.

“Are you asking me if the president supports a woman’s right to choose?” replied Psaki, dodging the question. “He does.”

Biden’s support for abortion in all stages, despite claiming to be a devout and faithful Catholic, has recently resurfaced in the news after the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted to clarify the guidelines for pro-abortion politicians receiving communion.

“Joe Biden is a strong man of faith and as he noted just a couple of days ago, it’s personal,” Psaki said, adding that the president did not “see it through a political prism.”

“That’s how many Americans feel as well,” she added.

Psaki also ignored follow-up questions about Biden’s struggle with the USCCB over the issue of abortion.

“I think we’re going to move on to the next question, because I’ve just answered that, and it’s personal,” she said.

On Friday, Biden challenged the bishops on the issue.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said to reporters at the White House.