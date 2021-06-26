W.H.O.: It Is ‘Less Urgent to Vaccinate’ Children than Older People

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) says it is “less urgent” to vaccinate children than older people — a stance that seemingly veers from the guidance of the Biden administration’s U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends parents vaccinate their children 12 and older amid concerns of heart inflammation conditions seemingly connected to the mRNA jabs.

In guidance updated this week, the W.H.O. urged adults — even those who have already contracted and recovered from the Chinese coronavirus — to take “whatever vaccine is made available to you first.”

“It is important to be vaccinated as soon as possible once it’s your turn and not wait. Approved COVID-19 vaccines provide a high degree of protection against getting seriously ill and dying from the disease, although no vaccine is 100% protective,” the organization said, explaining that vaccines are “safe for most people 18 years and older, including those with pre-existing conditions of any kind, including auto-immune disorders.”

However, when it comes to vaccinating children, the W.H.O. appeared to express more hesitancy than the CDC, noting that adolescents “tend to have milder disease compared to adults.”

“So unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers,” the W.H.O. wrote, adding that “more evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19.”

The CDC, however, has provided no such clear caveats. In light of the emergence of rare heart inflammation conditions developing predominately in young men after receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, the federal agency said “yes,” parents should still get their children vaccinated.

“Should I Still Get Myself or My Child Vaccinated?” the agency poses in a Q&A.

“Yes. CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older, given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death,” the CDC answered, highlighting the “potential benefits” of the vaccine and contending they “outweigh the known and potential risks.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has also urged parents to get their children vaccinated:

As parents, we want to keep our kids safe. Getting your children 12 & older vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect them from getting very sick w/ #COVID19. Vaccines are safe & effective. Talk w/ your child’s doctor & find an appt. near you: https://t.co/SjbHsoHiqt https://t.co/Y7LPzjeaJd — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has blamed younger people for the forthcoming failure to reach the 70 percent vaccination goal before July 4. Biden has since used the delta variant as part of an effort to encourage young people to get the jab:

Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/9gBeRpvCe8 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

Biden prioritized reengaging with W.H.O. after assuming office. Former President Trump formally withdrew the United States from the organization last summer over its response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, expressing the belief that the W.H.O. engaged in a “coverup” in regard to the origins of the virus.