Secret Service arrested “dozens” of climate change activists who blocked entrances to the White House on Monday demanding the Biden administration prioritize Green New Deal initiatives in current infrastructure talks.

“Today we showed up to @JoeBiden’s doorstep with 500+ people and blockaded every entrance to the white house, demanding that he include a fully funded #CivilianClimateCorps in his infrastructure bill. Secret Service then arrested dozens of us,” the Soros-funded group revealed:

Today we showed up to @JoeBiden’s doorstep with 500+ people and blockaded every entrance to the white house, demanding that he include a fully funded #CivilianClimateCorps in his infrastructure bill. Secret Service then arrested dozens of us. pic.twitter.com/hpBSrhnhF1 — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 28, 2021

Protesters, accompanied by far-left Democrat lawmakers, marched to the White House on Monday and blocked entrances in attempts to send a message to Biden, demanding he prioritize climate change-related initiatives, touting the slogan “No climate, no deal.”

Notably, Biden has already committed to prioritizing “human infrastructure,” which includes a host of radical left agenda items — from free college to free universal child care.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was among the attendees, telling the crowd that politicians “can’t break this promise to us anymore.”

“They’re setting up a world that they won’t have to live in. Ok, that’s why this matters. That’s why we fight,” she said.

“As a result of your hard work, we’ve got folks in the Senate, we’ve got folks in the House, not just me, not just like they like to say is a tiny group of the ‘Squad’ … we have a critical mass of people saying no climate, no deal,” she continued, emphasizing the importance of developing a Civilian Climate Corps.

“They want you to think, ‘Oh, this is a new idea, this is too ambitious, this is too crazy.’ How about this? The last time we introduced the Civilian Climate Corps in this country, we hired and mobilized a quarter-million people in three months,” she said:

"What a lot of folks here in D.C. don't understand is that while this may be the hottest Summer of their lives, it's going to be one of the coolest Summers of OUR lives."@AOC is bringing the 🔥 Watch Live: https://t.co/2IP5paJLja pic.twitter.com/YTn2dOFg1R — act.tv (@actdottv) June 28, 2021

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) also spoke to the crowd, citing “dangerous heat events obliterating the northwest in record numbers” and other natural disasters in the Midwest.

“People are suffering. People are dying because of our problem that society created,” she declared. “Society created the problem, and so society has to fix it”:

Hard to see her back there but that’s @CoriBush lighting up the @sunrisemvmt rally at the @WhiteHouse connecting the dots between action that elects progressive champs like her, and demands accountability from @POTUS @JoeBiden #NoClimateNoDeal pic.twitter.com/nrV2HDkh33 — drew hudson #defundpolice (@wealsoherdcats) June 28, 2021

While Biden has defended the current bipartisan infrastructure bill, which far-left Democrats do not believe goes far enough, the president said he intends to incorporate “critical initiatives on climate change” in a reconciliation bill.

“While the bill is missing some critical initiatives on climate change that I proposed — initiatives I intend to pass in the reconciliation bill — the infrastructure deal nonetheless represents a crucial step forward in building our clean energy future,” Biden wrote in a Monday op-ed, touting his climate change proposals:

It would make the largest investment in clean energy transmission in American history, modernizing our power grid to accelerate the build-out of zero-carbon, renewable energy. It would replace thousands of gas-guzzling buses with clean, electric ones — including 35,000 electric school buses. It would cap abandoned wells leaking methane gas. And more: The deal would deploy a nationwide network of charging stations for electric vehicles — 500,000 stations in total. It makes historic investments in rail and transit that will get passenger vehicles off the road and reduce fossil fuel consumption. There’s much more work to do to reach our ambitious climate goals, but the investments in this deal are critical in facilitating our transition to a clean energy economy.

“Across the country, we will also strengthen and revitalize our natural infrastructure — our coastlines and levees — while preparing our physical infrastructure for wildfires, floods and other extreme weather events,” he added.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has defended the existing infrastructure deal, rejecting the notion that it does not sufficiently address climate change-related concerns.

“I would dispute the notion that it’s — that it doesn’t do anything for climate, which some are arguing,” she told reporters Monday.

“I just outlined some key components that would represent historic investments in areas like addressing the legacy of pollution and cleaning up communities across the country, preventing — that have relied on fossil fuels, and others that have been polluted, especially lower-income communities,” she continued, claiming it would also take “enormous steps in addressing — investing in clean energy transmission.”