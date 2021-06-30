Kansas’ Minimum Age for Concealed Carry Drops to 18 on July 1

The minimum age for carrying a handgun concealed for self-defense in Kansas drops to 18 years of age on July 1.

The Kansas City Star notes state law currently mandates Kansans 21-years and older can carry a gun open or concealed without a license. Residents 18 to 20-years old can open carry a handgun without a license as well.

Beginning tomorrow, the law will recognize that 18 to 20 year-olds can carry a concealed handgun if they acquire a license.

On May 3, 2021, Breitbart News reported that state lawmakers overrode Gov. Laura Kelly’s (D) veto on lowering the concealed carry age.

Kelly vetoed the legislation while still claiming to be a defender of gun rights, saying, “We can respect and defend the rights of Kansas gun owners while also taking effective steps to keep our children and families safe. Legislation that allows more guns on campus is neither safe nor effective, and it will drive prospective students away from our schools.”

The Wichita Eagle quoted State Rep. John Barker’s (R) response to Kelly’s veto: “The governor in her message indicated that she has always supported the Second Amendment. Well, I find that hard to believe sometimes, because we already have 18-year-olds that can carry a gun (openly) in the state of Kansas. This requires them, if they’re going to carry a concealed weapon, to get training and to get a permit and to have a background investigation.”

