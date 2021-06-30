San Jose City Council Votes to Enact Fee on Gun Ownership

The San Jose City Council voted Tuesday to enact a fee on gun ownership and require gun owners to get liability insurance.

The council’s actions were taken as part of the city’s response to the May 26, 2021, mass shooting in which a Valley Transportation Authority worker used handguns to kill nine co-workers. Breitbart News reported the handguns were “legally” acquired and “registered” in compliance with California law.

NBC Bay Area reports that the San Jose City Council passed the fee for gun ownership Tuesday, but the precise amount for the fee has yet to be determined.

They also passed the liability insurance requirement.

Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) praised the passage of new gun controls while admitting they will not prevent mass shootings.

This is the second round of gun controls the city council has passed since the May 26 attack.

On June 16, 2021, Breitbart News noted that the San Jose City Council passed a rule against straw purchases and a requirement that Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) video all gun sales.

The first question on ATF background check form 4473 already deals with straw purchases.

It asks:

Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm(s) listed on this form and any continuation sheet(s) (ATF Form 5300.9A)? Warning: You are not the actual transferee/buyer if you are acquiring the firearm(s) on behalf of another person. If you are not the actual transferee/buyer, the licensee cannot transfer the firearm(s) to you.

