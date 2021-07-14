Former U.S. President George W. Bush criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan on Wednesday, using an interview with a German broadcaster to outline his fears Afghan women and girls will “suffer unspeakable harm.”

Asked in an interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) whether the withdrawal is a mistake, Bush replied: “You know, I think it is, yeah, because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad.”

As Breitbart News reported, Bush was made aware of the withdrawal plan ahead of time back in April.

On that occasion, Biden said “he and I have had many disagreements over policy throughout the years, we’re absolutely united in our respect and support for the valor. The courage and integrity of the women and men in the United States Armed Forces who served, and immensely grateful for the bravery and backbone they have shown through nearly two decades of combat deployments.”

Afghanistan is emerging as a significant global producer of methamphetamine, according to a study published on Tuesday by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA). https://t.co/ZeGmWhoEVA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 25, 2020

In his first year as president, Bush launched the war in Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks to topple the Taliban-run government and target al-Qaeda. It became America’s longest war.

More than 2,400 U.S. troops died and more than 20,000 were wounded during the 20 years of war there that cost taxpayers more than $2 trillion, according to the Cost of War Project