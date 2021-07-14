Twitter slapped House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) with a “sensitive content” label Wednesday after he aired an ad exposing soaring inflation under President Joe Biden.

McCarthy aired this ad, noting how the price of household items such as diapers, coffee, and skyrocketed have skyrocketed since Biden became president:

McCarthy also wrote, “President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are costing you more.”

Subsequently, Twitter put a warning label on McCarthy’s tweet, suggesting the video might contain “sensitive content.”

“Twitter thinks that it’s “sensitive content” to show the truth about Biden and Pelosi’s inflation. Click here to watch the video they don’t want you to see,” McCarthy said in response to Twitter’s censorship of the ad.

Twitter thinks that it's "sensitive content" to show the truth about Biden and Pelosi's inflation. Click here to watch the video they don't want you to see: https://t.co/F8uQlGioXL pic.twitter.com/InFORACEir — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 14, 2021

McCarthy said Tuesday Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “out-of-control” spending is leading to more inflation.

“Inflation is running rampant due in part to out-of-control spending from President Biden and Speaker Pelosi. Make no mistake → with inflation rising at the fastest pace in 13 years, your hard-earned money is worth less in Joe Biden’s America,” the leading House Republican said.

Breitbart News’ John Carney reported Wednesday the Producer Price Index rose 7.3 percent higher than expected, which is the largest demand since data was first introduced in 2010. On average, this index rose by .2 percent before the coronavirus pandemic under then-President Donald Trump.

The economic signs are not looking good right across the board.

McCarthy’s ad follows as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) unveiled a $3.5 trillion infrastructure proposal.

“We are very proud of this plan,” Schumer said.“We know we have a long road to go. We’re going to get this done for the sake of making average Americans’ lives a whole lot better.”

