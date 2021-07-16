Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out left-wing politicians in the United States who support socialist policies in light of the protests against communism in Cuba, contending they do not want to look at the “torture and murder and oppression and poverty” that such political systems produce.

“The problem is that this is a communist dictatorship. It is a socialist government, and so you’ve got a lot of American socialists who don’t want to call them out,” Cruz said during an appearance on the Michael Berry Show this week, discussing the pro-freedom protests in Cuba.

“When you’ve got Bernie Sanders and AOC embracing and advocating socialism here, they don’t want to look at the torture and murder and oppress and poverty,” Cruz continued.

“And what you end up with things like Jen Psaki saying, ‘Well the protests are against the mismanagement in Cuba.’ No. It’s not mismanagement. It’s oppression from a tyrannical regime and the people aren’t chanting in the street, ‘manage better,'” the Texas Republican said.

“They’re chanting ‘libertad.’ They’re chanting ‘freedom,'” he added:

Indeed, this week, the White House press secretary attributed the protests, which erupted on Sunday, to the country’s “economic mismanagement.”

“There’s every indication that yesterday’s protests were spontaneous expressions of people who are exhausted with the Cuban government’s economic mismanagement and repression,” she said.

“And those — these are protests inspired by the harsh reality of everyday life in Cuba, not people in another country,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported:

BLM’s [Black Lives Matter] post comes four days after protests began in Cuba on Sunday. Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in more than 40 municipalities calling for the end of communism. Protesters were caught on camera yelling slogans like “down with communism,” “they [the regime] must leave,” and “fuck Díaz-Canel!” among other anti-government statements. Notably, protesters were seen cloaked in American flags, embracing the United States rather than condemning it for its alleged embargo.

Meanwhile, the authoritarian regime has retaliated, in part, by shutting down internet access, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to call on the Biden White House to act and assist in providing internet access to the Cuban people.

“We are seeing on the island of Cuba people fighting against the communist dictatorship. That is a noble cause. A free Cuba is a noble cause,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Miami, Florida, on Thursday.

“And one of the most effective things we can do as a country, and we need President Biden to step up to make this happen, and I spoke with FCC Commissioner Carr on the phone, we can be able to be helpful to getting internet back on the island of Cuba,” he said. “The one thing that communist regimes fear the most is the truth.”

“And if we’re able to help Cubans communicate with one another, also communicate to the outside world, that truth is going to matter. That truth, I think, will be decisive,” he added, calling on President Biden to “heed the calls” and “stand with the people of Cuba in their hour of need”:

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Republican lawmakers are slamming Black Lives Matter, a Marxist organization, for condoning the communist regime’s oppression, with BLM openly blaming the U.S. for the Cuban people’s suffering.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ended her silence on Cuba in a Thursday statement, blaming the turmoil on “Trump-era restrictions,” much like Black Lives Matter: