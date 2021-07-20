Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tweeted Tuesday that having a firearm allows him to meet an attacker on equal ground and defend his very existence.

“If an assailant decided to attack me in my wheelchair, while I was unarmed, I would be dead. The 2nd Amendment is personal to me because it literally defends my right to exist,” Cawthorn tweeted.

“God created all men, Smith & Wesson made them equal,” he added.

On July 9, 2021, Cawthorn gave an interview to Right Side Broadcasting Network and warned Biden’s door-to-door COVID vaccine checks could turn into gun or Bible grabs.

Cawthorn said, “Authoritarianism is on the rise…there are tyrants who want to take away our rights, to not be able to congregate in churches, not be able to own firearms.”

He warned, “The thing about the mechanisms they would have to build to be able to actually execute that massive of a thing, and then think about what those mechanism could be used for, they could then go door-to-door and take your guns; they could go door-to-door and take your Bibles.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.