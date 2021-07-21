Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Wednesday she agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to block Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) placement to the January 6 “Crucifix Committee.”

“I agree with the speaker’s decision,” Cheney told a group of reporters. “I am absolutely confident that we will have a nonpartisan investigation.”

“I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law and minority leader has not done that,” she continued.

Cheney’s supportive comment of Pelosi’s position drew immediate backlash.

President of the Center for Renewing America Russ Vought tweeted that Cheney “is now basically the Conference Chairman of the Democrat party.”

“Cheney is a stain on the history of the @GOP —almost as bad as her father, Congressional candidate and Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) tweeted:

“Liz Cheney never fails to live up to her father’s first name,” said Lavern Spicer, a Florida Congressional candidate for District 24.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that “Liz Cheney’s internal polls must be SO BAD that she has finally figured out that her only future in politics is in Democrat Party…”:

The comments come as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he will pull all Republican members off the January 6 “Crucifix Committee” Wednesday after Pelosi rejected Banks and Jordan’s selection to the investigatory committee.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy explained.

McCarthy’s announcement followed Pelosi’s Wednesday press release in which she said, “With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.”

Pelosi has selected Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA) Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Elaine Luria (D-VA), and Liz Cheney (R-WY) to the committee, all of whom voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

What is more, Schiff’s appointment to the committee comes after he claimed over and over again former President Trump was guilty of colluding with the Russians to win the 2016 presidential election. He also led the attack twice to impeach the elected president, in which the president was acquitted each time.

Another Pelosi appointee to the committee is Murphy, who has been “placed on the January 6 ‘Crucifix Committee’ by Nancy Pelosi in order to shame every Florida Republican as a domestic terrorist,” Sabatini told Breitbart News.