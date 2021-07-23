A suspect carjacked an ambulance with a patient inside it around 3 a.m. Friday morning in Democrat-run Houston, Texas.

The Washington Examiner reports an EMT was also in the ambulance when it was stolen.

KHOU-11 notes the carjacking occurred after a man fired shots at the ambulance, forcing the driver to stop. The man then climbed into the driver’s seat, taking control of the ambulance.

The EMT was in the back with the patient and suspected something was wrong “because they were no longer heading in the right direction.”

Police were able to track the ambulance via GPS and take the suspect into custody.

Thankful both @HoustonFire fighters are safe. 🙏🏽 FF EMTs/Paramedics face many dangers while they protect our city by providing highest level of care. They should never be assaulted while performing their life saving work! TY @houstonpolice for quick response https://t.co/ufxDtWAgJR — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) July 23, 2021

KHOU-11 explains the carjacking suspect “allegedly pointed his gun at the EMT who was still in the back.”

Houston Police Department tweeted the ambulance belonged to the Houston Fire Department, which was ” transporting a patient to the hospital when a car ran the ambulance off the road and took the ambulance at gunpoint.”

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

