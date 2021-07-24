Florida State Representative and U.S. House congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini (R) on Saturday is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to prohibit mask mandates for the upcoming school year before Dr. Anthony Fauci or local school districts move to make masks mandatory.

“Tyrannical school boards have gone rogue and are holding our children hostage. It’s disgusting, and we’re going to stop it,” Anthony Sabatini told Breitbart News.

“I wish we would have started this over a year ago, but you know it’s never too late to do the right thing. We should be stripping them of that ability,” Sabatini continued.

Upon the potential decision of the federal government or school districts to move to make masks mandatory, DeSantis is now considering calling lawmakers back to the Florida State Capitol.

“And I talked to Chris Sprowls, if we need to bring them back in to be able to do something from the legislative perspective, he’s all in to be able to do it,” DeSantis stated.

On July 20, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is “carefully looking” at its school mask guidance.

The CDC currently recommends only the unvaccinated wear masks in school settings, but the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says everyone older than two should wear masks in those settings “regardless of vaccination status.”

The “CDC is carefully looking at that and hopefully we’ll have some now concordance of the recommendations,” Fauci said July 20.

“They want to go the extra mile to make sure that the children are protected in school,” he continued, citing an uptick in coronavirus cases in the United States: