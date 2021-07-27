Report: At Least 15 Shot Monday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, one of them fatally, on Monday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The one fatality occurred shortly after 5 p.m. “in the 5300 block of South Cicero Avenue,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The unidentified victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head and pronounced dead at the scene.

One of Monday’s non-fatal shootings involved a man driving a four-year-old girl on the Dan Ryan Expressway around 8:30 p.m., ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times pointed out. A suspect in “a dark-colored Dodge Charger” opened fire on the vehicle, wounding the man but leaving the girl unharmed.

The man drove to a toll booth, where he sought medical help.

Democrat Lori Lightfoot's Chicago has some of the toughest gun control laws in the land. And yet… https://t.co/It0LoDUXaW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 23, 2021

Monday’s violence comes on the heels of weekend in which 70 people were shot, 12 of them fatally.

HeyJackass.com noted that 91 people have been shot and killed thus far in July 2021.

Breitbart News observed that ABC News is running a crime special which explains that Illinois led the nation in the number of people wounded by gunfire last week. According to ABC News, “Illinois…topped the list for most people wounded from firearms at 124.”

