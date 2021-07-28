Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is demanding “vaccinated Americans help save the unvaccinated from themselves,” Axios reported Wednesday.

“The problem is that there are simply too many unvaccinated Americans. That’s taking a toll on the whole country, and vaccinated people will be asked to shoulder some of that burden,” Axios claimed.

But the online publication also admits, “The vast majority of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people,” noting that “some vaccinated people can still contract the virus, even if they never experience symptoms, and new evidence suggests that some of those ‘breakthrough’ cases might be more contagious than initially thought.”

The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Director claimed Tuesday unvaccinated individuals, not the CDC, for reinstating mask guidance.

The reversed mask guidance “could have been avoided” if more Americans had become vaccinated, the Director said. It should be noted the CDC’s new recommendation is not a mandate.

When the White House was questioned on Tuesday as to why vaccinated individuals must wear face coverings, press secretary Jen Psaki said the recommendations were due to the “transmissibility of the virus.”

“Because the public health leaders in our administration have made the determination, based on data, that that is a way to make sure they’re protected, their loved ones are protected,” she said. “That’s an extra step given the transmissibility of the virus.”