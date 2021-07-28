President Joe Biden’s surrender to the coronavirus, reversing course and ushering in peak pandemic-era restrictions including masking vaccinated individuals, appears to be partially based on research from India, which included a vaccine not approved in the United States.

“The CDC’s reversal on viral load among breakthrough vaccinated cases is based on an Indian study involving those w/ a non-U.S. approved vaccine,” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) said on Wednesday, the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD) released its updated guidance.

“Mask mandates coming back based on research that’s inapplicable from the get-go. This is J&J-pause-level incompetence,” he said, criticizing the federal health agency for failing to “grasp complex play btwn risk balancing + human behavior.”

“Instead of communicating risks & allowing us to exercise judgment CDC issues sweeping proclamations that cast doubt + undermine trust. This category mistake is no different,” he added:

Indeed, the CDC did, in fact, feature a study that was based, partially, on a vaccine not yet approved in the U.S., rendering that particular finding inapplicable in the states.

“We used a Delta variant live virus isolate to test susceptibility to vaccine elicited neutralising antibodies in individuals vaccinated with ChAdOx-1 or BNT162b2,” the research reads. The first vaccine referenced is the Oxford-developed AstraZeneca vaccine, not used in the U.S., and the second is the Pfizer vaccine, one of the main vaccines used in the U.S. under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Notably, none of the vaccines in the U.S. have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Despite that, the CDC presumably used the study as a partial framework for its updated guidance, which instructs fully vaccinated people to mask up.

“Data suggest lower effectiveness against confirmed infection and symptomatic disease caused by the Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants compared with the ancestral strain and Alpha variant,” the CDC’s Scientific Brief, last updated July 27, reads, calling for “ongoing monitoring of vaccine effectiveness against variants.” The CDC also cited studies from India, which used vaccines not authorized in the U.S., as the Michigan congressman asserted:

The CDC said (emphasis added):

A study from Houston, Texas observed that Delta caused a significantly higher rate of breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people compared with infections from other variants, but noted that only 6.5% of all COVID-19 cases occurred in fully vaccinated individuals. Studies from India with vaccines not authorized for use in the United States have noted relatively high viral loads and larger cluster sizes associated with infections with Delta, regardless of vaccination status. These early data suggest that breakthrough Delta infections are transmissible. Unpublished data are consistent with this, and additional data collection and studies are underway to understand the level and duration of transmissibility from Delta vaccine breakthrough infections in the United States and other settings.

It appears the Indian study ultimately found that the Delta variant spike PV was lower for the AstraZeneca vaccine than Pfizer, the former of which is not authorized in the U.S.

