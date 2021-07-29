Poll: 50 Percent Say Either Drastically Change Democrat ‘Infrastructure’ Bills or Do Not Pass Them at All

President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order aimed at promoting competition in the economy, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Wendell Husebø

A Thursday poll revealed that only 42 percent of Americans say President Joe Biden’s “infrastructure” plans should be passed as is.

“Just over 4 in 10 (42%) Americans say these proposed plans should be passed as is, even if they do not get bipartisan support,” a Monmouth University poll indicated. “This position is held by 71% of Democrats, but by only 35% of independents and 14% of Republicans.”

“Another 27% of Americans say the plans should be significantly cut to get backing from both parties and 23% say they should not be passed at all even with bipartisan support,” the poll also found.

The poll also suggests only four in ten “Republicans (39%) and 3 in 10 independents (31%) say the plans should not be passed at all. Just 2% of Democrats agree.”

The poll “was conducted by telephone from July 21 to 26, 2021 with 804 adults in the United States. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.”

The feelings of Americans have not changed much since Monmouth’s June poll, when “just under half (46%) say these proposed plans should be passed as is, even if they do not get bipartisan support.”

The bipartisan infrastructure bill deal, advanced Wednesday, is anticipated to “cost $1.2 trillion over eight years, or $974 billion over five years, and offers more than $579 billion in new spending.” The bill will reportedly include $65 billion for broadband and $47 billion for flooding and coastal resiliency.

Breitbart News reported the legislation could also likely lead to the passage of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion trojan horse reconciliation package, which 17 Republicans voted to support.

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation package will debut in August, when self-designated socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduces the text. It is likely to include many more provisions, such as expanding Medicare, amnesty, global warming initiatives, and subsidized racial equity and environmental justice initiatives.

