A Thursday poll revealed that only 42 percent of Americans say President Joe Biden’s “infrastructure” plans should be passed as is.

“Just over 4 in 10 (42%) Americans say these proposed plans should be passed as is, even if they do not get bipartisan support,” a Monmouth University poll indicated. “This position is held by 71% of Democrats, but by only 35% of independents and 14% of Republicans.”

“Another 27% of Americans say the plans should be significantly cut to get backing from both parties and 23% say they should not be passed at all even with bipartisan support,” the poll also found.

The poll also suggests only four in ten “Republicans (39%) and 3 in 10 independents (31%) say the plans should not be passed at all. Just 2% of Democrats agree.”

The poll “was conducted by telephone from July 21 to 26, 2021 with 804 adults in the United States. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.”

The feelings of Americans have not changed much since Monmouth’s June poll, when “just under half (46%) say these proposed plans should be passed as is, even if they do not get bipartisan support.”

The bipartisan infrastructure bill deal, advanced Wednesday, is anticipated to “cost $1.2 trillion over eight years, or $974 billion over five years, and offers more than $579 billion in new spending.” The bill will reportedly include $65 billion for broadband and $47 billion for flooding and coastal resiliency.

Breitbart News reported the legislation could also likely lead to the passage of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion trojan horse reconciliation package, which 17 Republicans voted to support.

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation package will debut in August, when self-designated socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduces the text. It is likely to include many more provisions, such as expanding Medicare, amnesty, global warming initiatives, and subsidized racial equity and environmental justice initiatives.