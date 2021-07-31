Nate Silver, former New York Times (NYT) reporter and founder of the FiveThirtyEight website, slammed his former employer Friday for spreading “misinformation” about the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“Vaccinated people do not transmit the virus at the same rate as unvaccinated people and if you fail to include that context you’re doing it wrong,” someone posted on his Twitter account Friday and linked to the Times story about the Delta variant.

Silver responded, referring to what he called the “Delta Panic.”

“One other point I’d highlight re: the current Delta Panic is that it’s driven media innumeracy rather than by what the Actual Experts™ think,” Silver tweeted. “Here e.g. is the White House pushing back vs. an extremely misleading and harmful @nytimes tweet that NYT is too stubborn to correct”:

One other point I'd highlight re: the current Delta Panic is that it's driven media innumeracy rather than by what the Actual Experts™ think. Here e.g. is the White House pushing back vs. an extremely misleading and harmful @nytimes tweet that NYT is too stubborn to correct. https://t.co/D82YbtJZsq — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 30, 2021

The Times’s tweet is in line with other left-wing media instilling fear — again — in Americans that their life and the lives of others are in imminent and deadly danger from viral infection:

“Breaking News: Vaccinated people with breakthrough infections of the Delta variant may spread the virus to others just as easily as unvaccinated people, the CDC reported. Infections in vaccinated people are thought to be comparatively rare”:

The Delta variant is spreading rapidly worldwide and fueling new coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S., mainly among the unvaccinated. Here’s what scientists know (and what you should, too). https://t.co/DFnvWIqhnF — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 30, 2021

