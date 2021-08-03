New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced the “Key to NYC Pass” initiative on Tuesday, a vaccine passport program barring unvaccinated individuals from entering gyms, restaurants, and entertainment venues in the Big Apple, and he warned that it is time for Americans to view getting vaccinated as “literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life.”

Proudly presenting it as a first-in-the-nation program, de Blasio expressed hope it will force the unvaccinated to take action to get the jab, as they will be effectively cut off from many everyday life activities in the city.

“We need these strong clear mandates. And we’ve proven that even with outdoor entertainment it makes sense. Our homecoming concerts are going to be amazing, but if you want to go to one of them, you have to be vaccinated. That’s a requirement,” de Blasio explained, formally introducing the “Key to NYC Pass.”

“The Key to New York City. When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in the city,” he said, describing New York City as a “miraculous place literally full of wonders,” but such “wonders” are only available to the vaccinated.

“And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” he said.

“That’s the point we’re trying to get across,” de Blasio said, warning it is time for people to view the coronavirus shot as absolutely necessary to live a “good” life.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” he said.

“This is crucial because we know this will encourage a lot more vaccinations,” he said of barring the unvaccinated from entering indoor gyms, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

“The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time we’re going to stop the delta variant. The time is now,” he said. “That means getting vaccinated right now.”

The new policy will begin on August 16. He said officials will educate New Yorkers and businesses for about a month and begin inspections and enforcement September 13.

This falls in line with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) call on Monday, begging private businesses to deny entry to the unvaccinated.

“Private businesses, I am asking them and suggesting to them go to vaccine-only admission. Go to vaccine-only admission,” he said, pitching it as an action that will “help your business, not hurt it.”

“If you say to people, well if you don’t have a vaccine, you can’t get into these establishments, then you’ll see a real incentive to get vaccinated,” he added.

