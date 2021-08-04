The White House dismissed Tara Reade’s, one of President Joe Biden’s accusers, claims of unwanted touching as “heavily litigated during the campaign,” while saying Biden has “been clear and outspoken about the importance of women.”

Reade responded to a clip on Twitter showing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responding to questions from a reporter asking if the White House would support an “independent investigation of allegations into the president” from a female Secret Service agent, Reade, and others.

The reporter mentioned there was an investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) allegations.

Reade responded by tweeting, “Ask Psaki: Did I miss the investigation and litigation? I sure did not miss the smears and attacks on my character during Joe Biden’s campaign as I came forward. Was it safe to come forward? I think not.”

Psaki dismissed the idea of any type of investigation. She said the allegations against the president were “heavily litigated” during Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

She also tied to reassure everyone in the room that Biden “has been clear and outspoken about the importance of women being respected and having their voices heard and being allowed to tell their stories and people treating them with respect.”

Previously reported during the campaign trail, “President Joe Biden adamantly denied Reade’s claims, leading many corporate media outlets to drop the story. Some outlets even wrote opposition research articles against Reade to question her credibility.”

Hours after the independent investigators’ report into Cuomo (D) claimed the governor was found guilty of allegedly sexually harassing multiple women, Biden called for him to resign. Biden told reporters, “I think he should resign.”

At the time, Biden also admittedly said he did not know the full details of the report.