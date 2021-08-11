House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters Wednesday the House will wait for the Trojan horse reconciliation bill to fully pass the Senate before attempting a vote on the “infrastructure” deal.

“The votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills,” Pelosi stated about the Democrat’s scheme to pass far-left legislation:

Speaker PELOSI opens caucus call by holding *super firm* to timeline she's laid out: "I am not freelancing. This is the consensus," she tells Democrats. She has said House won't take up bipartisan infrastructure bill until Senate passes reconciliation package. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) August 11, 2021

Pelosi’s comments are a doubling down on the Democrats’ strategy to presumably hold the “bipartisan” infrastructure deal hostage to the Trojan horse reconciliation bill.

The two-track scheme appears to be predicated on passing one measure with some Republican support, while also appeasing the Democrat base by ramming through the Trojan horse bill full of far-left measures, including expanding Medicare, amnesty, global warming initiatives, subsidized racial equity, and environmental justice initiatives.

House Democrats have urged Pelosi to hold an immediate vote on the Senate infrastructure bill, untying the bill from the Trojan horse reconciliation package amid fears of exacerbating inflation and the national debt.

“After years of waiting, the country cannot afford unnecessary delays to finally deliver on a physical infrastructure package,” the letter shared by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jared Golden (D-ME) stated.

“Separately, as we begin the reconciliation process, we have concerns about the specific components of that potential package,” the letter adds. “These specifics are crucial, particularly given the combined threat of rising inflation, national debt, and the trillions recently, and appropriately, allocated to the COVID-19 emergency.”

“As soon as the Senate completes its work, we must bring this bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor for a standalone vote. This once-in-a-century investment deserves its own consideration, without regard to other legislation,” the letter continues.

Breitbart News reported the reconciliation budget, the vehicle for the bill that just passed the Senate Wednesday and is now moving to the House, contains amendments far-left House Democrats may oppose, thus presenting an opportunity for Democrats to sabotage their own scheme if the budget is voted down.

Some of those amendments are:

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) proposed an amendment that would prohibit the Council on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from banning fracking.

…

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) proposed an amendment, which passed unanimously, that would reduce or eliminate federal funding for any local government that defunds the police.

…

Seventeen Senate Democrats voted for Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) amendment to stop permit requirements on farmers and ranchers and the “imposition of new Federal methane requirements on livestock.”

The House is scheduled to take up the Senate’s budget at the end of August.