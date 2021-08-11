Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly eyeing the exits as House Speaker amid bleak 2022 midterm election forecasts for Democrats.

“@CaliforniaGlobe is now hearing rumors @SpeakerPelosi is strongly considering not running for re-election. ‘No desire to serve in minority’; sources say this explains push for infrastructure deal to be completed during what may be her 18th and final term,” California Globe tweeted Tuesday on the announcement by Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) he will resign in a red district.

Major blow for D's. @CaliforniaGlobe is now hearing rumors @SpeakerPelosi is strongly considering not running for re-election. "No desire to serve in minority"; sources say this explains push for infrastructure deal to be completed during what may be her 18th and final term. https://t.co/IZfWHyJcsa — California Globe (@CaliforniaGlobe) August 10, 2021

Pelosi, under pressure not to lose her slim House majority, will have one less soldier to rely on. Breitbart News reported the “Scandal-ridden Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Ron Kind announced his retirement on Tuesday after staying silent for months on a seedy massage parlor that advertises on illicit sites and from which he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in rent.”

Speculation about Pelosi’s future after the midterms was underpinned Tuesday by Atlantic magazine, which published an article suggesting she would resign her leadership role “in the not-so distant future.”

“Sometime in the not-so-distant future, probably after next year’s midterm elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce that she’s stepping down” the Laurene Powell Jobs-owned publication stated.

Similar pronouncements of Pelosi’s resignation occurred earlier in 2021 and 2020 but were fact checked as wrong by the establishment media.