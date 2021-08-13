Lori Lightfoot Botches Last Name of Slain Officer Ella French

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to guests at an event held to celebrate Pride Month at the Center on Halstead, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community center, on June 07, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot is the first openly gay mayor of the city of Chicago. (Photo by Scott …
Twitter/@Chicago_Police, Scott Olson/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) botched the last name of fallen officer Ella French Thursday night, referring to the deceased as “Ella Franks.”

Breitbart News reported that 29-year-old Ella French was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. Saturday, during a traffic stop, and her male partner was shot and left in critical condition.

CWB Chicago notes that Chicago Police Supt. David Brown also referenced French incorrectly, calling her “Ella Fitzgerald.”:

Breitbart News noted that two brothers were arrested and charged in connection with French’s death.

ABC 7 reported that 21-one-year-old Emonte Morgan faces charges of “first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.”

Twenty-two-year-old Eric Morgan faces charges of “aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.”

Breitbart News observed that Mayor Lightfoot blamed “guns” in the hours following French’s death.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.