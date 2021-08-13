Lori Lightfoot Botches Last Name of Slain Officer Ella French

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) botched the last name of fallen officer Ella French Thursday night, referring to the deceased as “Ella Franks.”

Breitbart News reported that 29-year-old Ella French was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. Saturday, during a traffic stop, and her male partner was shot and left in critical condition.

CWB Chicago notes that Chicago Police Supt. David Brown also referenced French incorrectly, calling her “Ella Fitzgerald.”:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last night called slain police officer Ella French "Ella Franks" at a budget forum. The gaffe comes after CPD Supt. David Brown twice called the officer "Ella Fitzgerald" earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/J5y9dPxnek — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 13, 2021

Breitbart News noted that two brothers were arrested and charged in connection with French’s death.

ABC 7 reported that 21-one-year-old Emonte Morgan faces charges of “first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.”

ACCUSED COP KILLER: Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French. https://t.co/lixcKh1W7S pic.twitter.com/WYUGozoTP9 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) August 9, 2021

Twenty-two-year-old Eric Morgan faces charges of “aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.”

JUST IN: Eric Morgan and his younger brother have been charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chicago Police Officer Ella French. https://t.co/JdSlkCZCRu pic.twitter.com/rzYGTtGuE1 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) August 9, 2021

Breitbart News observed that Mayor Lightfoot blamed “guns” in the hours following French’s death.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.