Thirty-five percent of Americans believe the Afghanistan war was worth fighting after 20 years of investment, according to an AP-NORC survey released Thursday.

Sixty-two percent of respondents believe the war was not worth fighting. Along party lines, 42 percent of Republicans think the war was worth fighting, while 67 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of independents think the opposite:

The poll also highlighted that 75 percent of Democrats are concerned about “extremism” within the United States, whereas 49 percent believe extremism is more worrisome outside the U.S.

When asked about his handling of foreign policy, President Biden dropped three points since June, from 50 percent to 47 percent in August.

Breitbart News reported Wednesday that Biden’s overall approval rating average is stuck below 50 percent with a 49 percent mark, a six-point drop since April.



Only approximately 2,900 have been evacuated since Sunday.The U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, The polling comes as Biden has failed to evacuate all American citizens from Afghanistan since Sunday. According to some reports, between 10,000 and 40,000 American citizens are stranded in the country, but the White House claims the number is about 11,000.Only approximately 2,900 have been evacuated since Sunday.The U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, announced Wednesday a “first come, first serve basis” on flights for stranded Americans at the airport. The limited space on flights is compounded by the dangers of reaching the airport, which the U.S. government reiterated Wednesday it cannot guarantee.

“Please be advised that a significant number of individuals have registered and space on these flights is available on a first come, first serve basis,” the notice reads . “You may be required to wait at the airport for a significant amount of time until space is available.”

The AP-NORC poll was conducted August 12-16 with 1,729 respondents. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.