Thirty-five percent of Americans believe the Afghanistan war was worth fighting after 20 years of investment, according to an AP-NORC survey released Thursday.
Sixty-two percent of respondents believe the war was not worth fighting. Along party lines, 42 percent of Republicans think the war was worth fighting, while 67 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of independents think the opposite:
Twenty years after 9/11, Americans say by lopsided margins that the Afghanistan and Iraq wars were not worth fighting, per @AP poll.https://t.co/AfoL6Txctu pic.twitter.com/z10mG4TABV
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 19, 2021
The poll also highlighted that 75 percent of Democrats are concerned about “extremism” within the United States, whereas 49 percent believe extremism is more worrisome outside the U.S.
When asked about his handling of foreign policy, President Biden dropped three points since June, from 50 percent to 47 percent in August.
Breitbart News reported Wednesday that Biden’s overall approval rating average is stuck below 50 percent with a 49 percent mark, a six-point drop since April.
Only approximately 2,900 have been evacuated since Sunday.The U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, announced Wednesday a “first come, first serve basis” on flights for stranded Americans at the airport. The limited space on flights is compounded by the dangers of reaching the airport, which the U.S. government reiterated Wednesday it cannot guarantee.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.