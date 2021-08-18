Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Average Stuck Below 50 Percent

President Joe Biden’s approval rating average is stuck below 50 percent as of Wednesday, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The website’s polling average marks Biden at 49 percent, tying with the Real Clear Politics (RCP) polling average from August 11.

“This marks a precipitous decline from the FiveThirtyEight peak of 55.1% in March and the RCP peak of 55.7% in April,” Axios noted.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey released Tuesday showed Biden drop seven points from 53 percent to 46 percent. The Reuters poll marked Biden at the “lowest recorded in weekly polls that started when Biden took office in January.” Moreover, a Rasmussen Reports poll from Tuesday also showed Biden dropping to a new low of 45 percent.

The polling comes as Biden has failed to evacuate, according to some reports, between 10 and 40 thousand American citizens from Afghanistan. The White House claims the number is about 11 thousand.

The military evacuated approximately 1,100 U.S. citizens, U.S. permanent residents and families on 13 flights today. Administration officials told lawmakers earlier they believe there are about 10-15k Americans in Afghanistan. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 18, 2021