Ryan Zinke: Kabul In Danger of Becoming an American ‘Killing Field’

UNITED STATES - JUNE 20: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testifies during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on the department's FY2018 budget request on June 20, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty
Kristina Wong

Former Interior Secretary and Navy SEAL veteran Ryan Zinke (R) warned Friday that due to President Joe Biden’s ineptitude, the Afghanistan capital of Kabul is “in danger of becoming an American killing field.”

“Kabul is now in danger of becoming an American killing field. President Biden’s ineptness has enabled the Taliban the capacity to shut down the small Kabul airport and hold hostage or slaughter every troop and citizen,” he said in a statement.

An estimated 11,000 Americans are trapped in Afghanistan, after the Taliban’s sudden takeover of the country over the weekend. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the U.S. military does not have the “capability” to leave the Kabul airport and collect Americans safely.

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House August 16, 2021, in Washington, DC. - President Joe Biden broke his silence Monday on the US fiasco in Afghanistan with his address to the nation from the White House, as a lightning Taliban victory sent the Democrat's domestic political fortunes reeling. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden leaves without taking questions after speaking about the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on August 16, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition, tons of American weapons that were intended for the Afghan military have fallen into Taliban hands, including aircraft, vehicles, drones, guns, ammunition, and other items.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has sent evolving messages to Americans trapped in Afghanistan throughout the debacle, telling them to shelter in place, and then to try to make their way to the airport with no security or protection, even as the Taliban have the airport surrounded.

Zinke added:

We are surrounded, outnumbered, and outgunned by the weapons we left behind. The Taliban is already going door to door in the city and killing anyone they find. The Biden administration’s ‘shelter in place’ is tantamount to ‘wait to be killed’. Perhaps Iran can lend them a nuke that Obama gave them or perhaps another terrorist payoff of 1.4 billion cash. Commander in weakness. Pathetic.

Zinke, who was a commander for a Navy Seal team, added: “Pray for our troops. Pray for our American brothers and sisters stranded behind enemy lines. Pray for our allies.”

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)

Zinke, a former member of the House before joining the Trump administration, is running for a congressional seat for Montana’s second district in the 2022 election.

