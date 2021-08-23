Moderate Democrats Rail Against Nancy Pelosi Holding Infrastructure Bill ‘Hostage’

“Time kills deals. This is an old business saying and the essence of why we are pushing to get the bipartisan infrastructure bill through Congress and immediately to President Biden’s desk — as the president himself requested the day after it passed the Senate,” Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA), Ed Case (D-HI), Ed Case (D-CA), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Jared Golden (D-ME), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Kurt Schrader (D-OR), Filemon Vela (D-FL) wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

The moderate Democrats want immediate consideration of the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, which recently passed through the Senate with the support of 19 Senate Republicans.

The rank-and-file Democrats objected to Pelosi’s holding the bill as leverage to pass the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.