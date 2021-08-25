Nancy Pelosi Supports Biden Leaving Afghanistan: ‘I Trust His Judgment’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters on Wednesday during her press conference that she supports President Joe Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan.

“The judgment about leaving is a judgment that the president has made, and he has to balance the equities of what is the threat to our military and the people at the airport versus the advantage of staying,” Pelosi told reporters during her press conference.

Pelosi also said that she got the impression that many of the lawmakers in her caucus “really want to encourage the president to stay longer, but he has to weigh the equities of the danger versus the advantage.”

However, Pelosi stated, “I trust his judgment.”

During the press conference, she brought up going to Afghanistan multiple times to inspect the county’s human rights. “We’ve changed Afghanistan in that respect in that women have seen the light of day, but now, that is under threat,” she said.

This comes the day after the Oval Office was in shambles, as Biden delayed speaking to the nation to give up an update on the situation in Afghanistan for about five hours. Additionally, the State and Defense Departments canceled their afternoon media briefings as well.

When Biden finally spoke, the president first mentioned his partisan agenda, the “Build Back Better” campaign. After eventually bringing up the crisis resulting from his botched Afghanistan withdrawal plan, he walked away without taking questions.

One of the questions included Fox News’s Peter Doocy, who asked, “Can you guarantee every Amerian will be out before the troops leave?”

Biden did not stop to answer the questions. On Monday, Biden also did not take any questions, nor did he speak about the efforts in Afghanistan.

Along with the rest of his administration, the president was unable to identify an official count of how many of those evacuated are Americans versus Afghan allies.

