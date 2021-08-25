NRA Cancels Annual Meetings, Cites Houston-Area Coronavirus Outbreak

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association-ILA Leadership Forum, in Atlanta. As NRA prepares to gather for its 147th annual meeting in Dallas, the political landscape has changed considerably in the past year. Even with a GOP-led Congress and …
AP Photo/Mike Stewart File
AWR Hawkins

The National Rifle Association announced Tuesday it is canceling the upcoming annual meetings in Houston, Texas, citing reports of a coronavirus outbreak.

The NRA tweeted:

The NRA’s decision came after numerous gun manufacturers had already made clear they would not be coming to the meetings.

The Daily Beast reported Benelli USA, Beretta USA, Sig Sauer, Sturm, Ruger & Company, and others had sent notice that they would not attend.

As of Tuesday this week, the Daily Beast noted the list of manufacturers expected to forgo the NRA event included “Benelli, Browning, FN Herstal, H&K, Kimber Manufacturing, Savage Arms, Springfield Armory, Sig Sauer, Ruger…[and] ammunition producer Vista Outdoor.”

Attendees of the National Rifle Association (NRA) 2019 Annual Meetings examine a deactived rifle on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Vendors for firearms and shooting accesories from across the country have gathered at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits. (Photo by Seth HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

Attendees of the National Rifle Association (NRA) 2019 Annual Meetings examine a deactived rifle at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. (SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

Next year’s NRA annual meetings are scheduled to be held in May in Louisville, Kentucky.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.