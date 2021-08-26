Gavin Newsom Requires Proof of Vaccination — at Car Rally

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will require attendees at a campaign rally in Daly City on Friday to show proof of vaccination — even though they will be sitting in their cars.

Newsom is holding a 2020-style “car rally,” maximizing the “social distancing” among attendees to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is surging in the state despite aggressive vaccination and Newsom’s mask and vaccine mandates.

The website for the event, which will feature an appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris, explains that the rally will require all attendees to be vaccinated, and to wear masks, despite the fact that they will never even be leaving their cars (original emphasis):

Please join Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newsom for the Stop the Republican Recall Car Rally. About this event THIS IS A CAR RALLY Location: Parking lot at Cow Palace Arena & Event Center, 2600 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA 94014 Time: Gates open at 11:00 AM. Rally begins at 1:00 PM. The earlier you arrive, the better parking spot you will get. Important information: Security and health protocols will be in place. Make sure you’re on time. Must provide proof of vaccine or negative test within 72 hours for driver and all attendees in car Please bring a mask

Newsom is facing the fight of his political life, as several recent polls show that he is in danger of being recalled. His likely replacement would be conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who is leading polls among candidates to replace Newsom.

