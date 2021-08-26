Krispy Kreme is upping its previous offer to give a free donut to individuals who can provide proof they have received a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus by now offering two in its latest effort to encourage mass vaccination.
Dubbing it the “NEW Covid-19 Vaccine Offer,” which lasts one week only, the company is offering to give two free donuts to anyone who can show workers their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card:
Show Your Heart! 1 week only starting 8/30. 2 FREE doughnuts for vaccinated guests. Share the Original Glazed Heart with someone you love and enjoy an Original Glazed, both doughnuts are on us. US Shops only. Info at https://t.co/PhfLHWrK78 pic.twitter.com/JXAXjCPjXf
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 25, 2021
The promotion is only in effect for a week, August 30 through September 5. According to the company:
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.