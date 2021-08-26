Krispy Kreme Offers 2 Free Donuts to People Showing Their Vaccination Card

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen outside their store in Washington, DC, December 1, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Krispy Kreme is upping its previous offer to give a free donut to individuals who can provide proof they have received a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus by now offering two in its latest effort to encourage mass vaccination.

Dubbing it the “NEW Covid-19 Vaccine Offer,” which lasts one week only, the company is offering to give two free donuts to anyone who can show workers their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card:

The promotion is only in effect for a week, August 30 through September 5. According to the company:

As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated. For one week only, 8/30 – 9/5, anyone who shows their Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive TWO free doughnuts, an Original Glazed® doughnut and an Original Glazed® Heart doughnut. Share your Original Glazed® Heart doughnut with a friend or family member and Be Sweet to your community!

In order to qualify, an individual must have received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna shots, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They must present their “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” to redeem the offer.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,” Skena added.

In March, the company touted a similar promotion, offering one “Original Glazed® doughnut per day, to customers who have received at least one shot.” That particular promotion will run through the end of the year.

NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: A U.S. Army soldier from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, immunizes Max Pietro with the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Miami Dade College North Campus on March 10, 2021 in North Miami, Florida. The soldiers deployed to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A U.S. Army soldier from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, immunizes Max Pietro with the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the Miami-Dade College North Campus on March 10, 2021, in North Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to the Hill, the company, as of Wednesday, has given away “more than 2.5 million doughnuts in the last five months through the effort.”

The promotion follows President Joe Biden’s plea Monday for private businesses to “step up with vaccination requirements.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 51.6 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.