Krispy Kreme is upping its previous offer to give a free donut to individuals who can provide proof they have received a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus by now offering two in its latest effort to encourage mass vaccination.

Dubbing it the “NEW Covid-19 Vaccine Offer,” which lasts one week only, the company is offering to give two free donuts to anyone who can show workers their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card:

Show Your Heart! 1 week only starting 8/30. 2 FREE doughnuts for vaccinated guests. Share the Original Glazed Heart with someone you love and enjoy an Original Glazed, both doughnuts are on us. US Shops only. Info at https://t.co/PhfLHWrK78 pic.twitter.com/JXAXjCPjXf — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 25, 2021

The promotion is only in effect for a week, August 30 through September 5. According to the company:

As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated. For one week only, 8/30 – 9/5, anyone who shows their Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive TWO free doughnuts, an Original Glazed® doughnut and an Original Glazed® Heart doughnut. Share your Original Glazed® Heart doughnut with a friend or family member and Be Sweet to your community! In order to qualify, an individual must have received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna shots, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They must present their “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” to redeem the offer. “We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,” Skena added. In March, the company touted a similar promotion, offering one “Original Glazed® doughnut per day, to customers who have received at least one shot.” That particular promotion will run through the end of the year.