House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) by Thursday 2:15 p.m., ET, had not yet made any statements about Americans killed in Afghanistan but tweeted multiple times about unrelated topics.

She tweeted hours after the Pentagon confirmed that “a number” of U.S. service members were killed in bombings in Kabul, “Proud to meet with religious leaders & @UniteThePoor yesterday at the Capitol.”:

Proud to meet with religious leaders & @UniteThePoor yesterday at the Capitol.



I came to Congress for our children. No child should ever go to sleep hungry. Thanks to @POTUS, we have a transformative opportunity to #BuildBackBetter for every family. pic.twitter.com/BpB1l52Jsu — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Earlier, she tweeted about women suffragists.

More than a century ago, after generations of marching and fighting, courageous suffragists finally won full and equal citizenship and representation in our democracy with the adoption of the 19th Amendment. We honor those who moved our nation closer toward full equality for all. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Turning Point’s Benny Johnson noted Pelosi ignored the tragedy in Afghanistan.

“Nancy Pelosi has tweeted 7 times today. Not ONE tweet about 4 Americans [being] killed in Afghanistan by the incompetence and cruelty of her political party,” he tweeted:

Nancy Pelosi has tweeted 7 times today. Not ONE tweet about 4 Americans bing killed in Afghanistan by the incompetence and cruelty of her political party. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, by 2:15 p.m., ET, there was no comment from President Joe Biden on the situation, either.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called on Pelosi to call the House back before the August 31 deadline to be briefed on the attacks and to pass a GOP bill that does not allow American troops to leave Afghanistan until every citizen is evacuated, according to CNN:

JUST IN: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calls on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call the House back before the 8/31 deadline to be briefed on the attacks and to pass a GOP bill that does not allow American troops to leave Afghanistan until every citizen is evacuated. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 26, 2021

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.