With Americans Killed in Afghanistan, Nancy Pelosi Tweets about Child Hunger, Women’s Rights

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Pelosi discussed her reasons for rejecting two Republicans chosen by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to be on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Kristina Wong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) by Thursday 2:15 p.m., ET, had not yet made any statements about Americans killed in Afghanistan but tweeted multiple times about unrelated topics.

She tweeted hours after the Pentagon confirmed that “a number” of U.S. service members were killed in bombings in Kabul, “Proud to meet with religious leaders & @UniteThePoor yesterday at the Capitol.”:

Earlier, she tweeted about women suffragists.

Turning Point’s Benny Johnson noted Pelosi ignored the tragedy in Afghanistan.

“Nancy Pelosi has tweeted 7 times today. Not ONE tweet about 4 Americans [being] killed in Afghanistan by the incompetence and cruelty of her political party,” he tweeted:

Meanwhile, by 2:15 p.m., ET, there was no comment from President Joe Biden on the situation, either.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called on Pelosi to call the House back before the August 31 deadline to be briefed on the attacks and to pass a GOP bill that does not allow American troops to leave Afghanistan until every citizen is evacuated, according to CNN:

