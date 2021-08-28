Mo Brooks Calls for Biden’s Resignation: He Has ‘Proven Himself to Be a Complete and Total Fiasco’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Friday formally called for President Biden’s resignation following the deadly suicide blasts in Afghanistan which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers, and called for Vice President Kamala Harris to step up if he refuses and “initiate 25th Amendment procedures to remove Joe Biden as President of the United States.”

If she fails to do so, Brooks said Congress should pursue impeachment and investigate whether to do so under Article 2, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution “for the commission of ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.'”

“U.S. Constitution Article 3, Section 3 defines treason as ‘adhering to [America’s] enemies, giving them aid and comfort.’ It appears President Biden aided and abetted the transfer of advanced American weaponry to the Taliban and other terrorist entities, all of whom have proven themselves to be enemies of the United States of America, thereby giving America’s enemies ‘aid and comfort,'” Brooks said in a lengthy statement, explaining Biden has “proven himself to be a complete and total fiasco.”

“The horror of dead American military personnel giving their lives in defense of a botched Afghanistan withdrawal is Joe Biden’s pinnacle of incompetence,” he continued. “As such, President Biden should, in the name of honor, resign as President of the United States.”

Biden, Brooks continued, has “shown the strength of a marshmallow and the intellectual capacity and judgment of a gnat.”

“America, and the free world, simply cannot afford the risks of such a vacuous man in the office of President of the United States,” he continued, laying out what he believes needs to happen next if Biden refuses to step down, urging Harris to “initiate efforts to remove President Biden pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.”

“Should Vice President Harris refuse to act on her 25th Amendment removal duties, Congress must initiate an impeachment investigation to determine whether President Biden should be impeached for ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” he continued, laying out what he believes must happen next if that does not take place:

Constitution Article 3, Section 3 defines treason as ‘adhering to [America’s] enemies, giving them aid and comfort.’ The principal impeachment question Congress must answer is whether President Biden aided or abetted the transfer of advanced American weaponry to the Taliban and other terrorist entities, all of whom have been and are enemies of the United States. If so, President Biden must be impeached pursuant to Article 3, Section 3 and Article 2, Section 4. Congressman Brooks continued, “A secondary impeachment question relates to Constitution Article 4, Section 4, which states, ‘The United States shall . . . protect (every state in this union) against invasion.’ The word ‘invasion’ is defined by Oxford Dictionary as ‘an incursion by a large number of people or things into a place or sphere of activity’ or ‘an unwelcome intrusion into another’s domain.’ Under either ‘invasion’ definition, President Biden is actively aiding, abetting and coordinating an ‘invasion’ across America’s porous southern border into Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California and the rest of America, and, as such, President Biden’s southern border abdication should be fully investigated to determine whether it, too, is an impeachable offense.” President Joe Biden had an obligation to safely and securely remove American assets and citizens from Afghanistan. Instead, Biden left the Taliban and terrorist entities with inordinate control over American lives, American military equipment, and American military personnel, thereby putting them all at risk. For emphasis, Biden armed the Taliban and other terrorist organizations, all enemies of the United States, with the latest and best military technology and equipment America has to offer. President Biden’s failures have caused an humanitarian crises and the heaviest loss of American life in Afghanistan in a decade. President Biden has failed as Commander-In-Chief. President Biden is unable to meet the challenges of a President of the United States. He is mentally unfit to hold the Presidency. In a recent news conference, Biden said he bears responsibility for what has unfolded. I agree. As such, the honorable thing for Biden to do is resign. Failing that, Vice President should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Biden from office.

“Failing that, Congress should initiate an impeachment investigation and impeach President Biden if the investigation confirms that President Biden’s misfeasance and malfeasance in office are as bad as they appear to be,” he added.

Brooks is not the only lawmaker calling for Biden’s resignation in the wake of the Afghanistan crisis. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) explicitly called for his resignation earlier this week and renewed that call Thursday. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is also demanding mass resignations.

“It’s time for accountability, starting with those whose failed planning allowed these attacks to occur,” she said. “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, and Mark Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.”