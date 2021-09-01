Members of the left freaked when they realized the Supreme Court permitted a Texas abortion law to go into effect Wednesday that prohibits “most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy” while allowing the most protective pro-life “law in the nation to go into effect,” the New York Times reported.

Those angry on the left voiced their irate opinions via Twitter:

Hillary Clinton:

Their decision doesn’t change the fact that reproductive rights are human rights. We'll fight for them.https://t.co/hp1N6G2S3M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2021

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR):

Today we’re witnessing the endgame of Republican lawmakers who spent the last decade stacking the judicial system with right-wing judges and justices to do their dirty work. I won’t stop fighting to protect access to safe and legal abortion in every corner of our country. https://t.co/wsdzmwkVcu — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 1, 2021

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI):

SCOTUS has allowed Texas’s extreme abortion ban to take effect—dramatically restricting reproductive rights & threatening doctors who provide essential care. We won’t let this stand. Everyone deserves to make their own decisions about their health & future. #BansOffOurBodies — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) September 1, 2021

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO):

I’m thinking about the Black, brown, low-income, queer, and young folks in Texas. The folks this abortion health care ban will disproportionately harm. Wealthy white folks will have the means to access abortion care. Our communities won’t. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 1, 2021

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA):

Every woman, everywhere has the constitutional and moral right to basic reproductive health care. We will fight SB8 and all immoral and dangerous attacks on women’s health and freedoms with all our strength. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 1, 2021

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

The Supreme Court’s decision to do nothing and let this appalling Texas law go into effect is an effort to rip away women’s rights, health, and reproductive freedoms. This fight is only just beginning. Democrats will fight against #SB8 and for Roe v. Wade. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 1, 2021

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL):

The @SCOTUS has allowed Texas to adopt the most restrictive abortion law in decades. It's a direct attack on women, reproductive rights and our constitution. It's also very dangerous. We have to stand together, here in Florida and across the country, to defend Roe v. Wade. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) September 1, 2021

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX):

SCOTUS failed to protect women by allowing Texas’ draconian abortion ban at six weeks – before most women even know they’re pregnant – to take effect. Access to safe abortion is a and we will fight to defend it.https://t.co/hiOlpzbXWr — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) September 1, 2021

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA):

The vast majority of women have no idea that they’re pregnant at six weeks, but the most dangerous part of this new law is that it deputizes private citizens to go after anyone who would help a woman get an abortion. — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) September 1, 2021

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA):

Abortion is health care and health care is a human right. People seeking an abortion in Texas need our help now more than ever before. Please make a contribution to Texas Abortion Funds. https://t.co/Mg6Q27PwRo — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 1, 2021

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA):

Texas’s anti-abortion law will put the health of millions in jeopardy –– especially for low-income people and people of color. We will fight this in Congress with every tool available, including passing the Women's Health Protection Act. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 1, 2021

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY):

The Supreme Court allowed Texas's extreme abortion ban to go into effect today, restricting access to abortion for millions of Americans. Other states will follow unless we act NOW. We need to pass the Women's Health Protection Act and protect our rights.https://t.co/eADzs4goSk — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 1, 2021

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH):

The Supreme Court is no longer a backstop we can count on to protect Roe v. Wade. From NH to TX, states are passing draconian laws banning abortions. We can’t back down and must fight every election knowing the right to choose is on the ballot. #NHPolitics https://t.co/7vwOe8nCbo — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) September 1, 2021

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA):

Let’s be clear about what just happened in Texas: The second-largest state in America has effectively banned abortions. We can’t rely on the courts to protect our rights. It’s time for national laws to ensure reproductive freedom. pic.twitter.com/F2xqwQ68nZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 1, 2021

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA):

Yesterday, in the dark of night, the Supreme Court effectively nullified Roe v. Wade for citizens of the second largest state in the union. You have the right to a safe, legal abortion. This is the beginning of the fight—not the end. https://t.co/Je0wIeIZDt — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) September 1, 2021

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX):

Texas GOP banned all abortions after about 6 weeks, before many even know they’re pregnant, and the Supreme Court allowed the law to go into effect—effectively ending Roe v. Wade protections in Texas. Congress must act. All women have a constitutional right to full health care. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) September 1, 2021

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH):

The Texas abortion ban is dangerous — Roe v. Wade made clear that women have the constitutional right to make their own health care decisions. This is an attack on reproductive rights and an attack on women’s health and economic freedom. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) September 1, 2021

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA):

Everyone deserves to make their own decisions about their health and future. But between TX's extreme abortion ban and a record number of abortion restrictions this year across the country, we have to fight for reproductive freedom. We will not back down. https://t.co/FKJIPhtz75 — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) September 1, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D):

NYC Mayor de Blasio on Texas abortion law: “It is a direct assault on the rights of women. Let’s not mince words here.” pic.twitter.com/CDcr8uiGWi — The Recount (@therecount) September 1, 2021