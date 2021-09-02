Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blamed climate change after Hurricane Ida’s remnants caused historic flooding in New York City, leaving multiple people dead.

“Woe is us if we don’t recognize these changes are due to climate change. Woe is us if we don’t do something about it quickly,” Schumer said in a press conference.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "Woe is us if we don't recognize these changes are due to climate change. Woe is us if we don't do something about it quickly." pic.twitter.com/XDHJ5VHcp4 — The Hill (@thehill) September 2, 2021

Schumer highlighted climate change provisions tucked into the so-called “infrastructure” legislation that the House has yet to vote on. The New York Democrat claimed the measures could “stop the global warming or at least reduce its awful effects on this country.”

“When you get two record rainfalls in a week, it’s not just coincidence,” he stated. “Global warming is upon us and it’s going to get worse and worse and worse unless we do something about it, and that’s why it’s so important to pass… the infrastructure bill and the budget reconciliation bill.”

New York City was inundated with rain overnight and caused mass flooding that brought travel above and below ground to a halt.

Authorities said in an update late Thursday morning that at least 14 people have died due to the flooding, including a toddler. Nine of the deaths occurred in New York City. Several were also reported in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 86, authorities said.

The UPI contributed to this report.