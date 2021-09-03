Joe Biden Makes Labor Day Weekend Plans in Delaware as Americans Are Stranded in Afghanistan

Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden will spend his Labor Day weekend vacationing in Delaware, according to the White House schedule.

The president will travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Friday evening after he visits Louisiana to view the Hurricane Ida damage.

Biden has not scheduled a visit to New York or New Jersey after major flooding from the remains of Hurricane Ida caused the deaths of 46 people in the Northeast.

Hundreds of Americans also remain stranded in Afghanistan, as Biden failed to keep his promise to remain there until every American was evacuated.

The president plans to enjoy time back at home after his August vacation was repeatedly interrupted by the mounting chaos in Afghanistan, forcing him to return to the White House.

Biden has tried to push his disastrous exit from Afghanistan into the past, even though his poll numbers suffered devastating results, especially after 13 military members were killed securing the perimeter surrounding the airport in Kabul.

Biden stubbornly defended his handling of the mission, calling it an “extraordinary success”:

US President Joe Biden(C) attends the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan last week. - President Joe Biden prepared Sunday at a US military base to receive the remains of the 13 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul, a solemn ritual that comes amid fierce criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met far from the cameras with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.The base, on the US East Coast about two hours from Washington, is synonymous with the painful return of service members who have fallen in combat. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden(C) attends the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan last week. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images).

Polls show a majority of voters now disapprove of President Biden’s job performance.

