Poll: 21 Percent Say They Are Not Getting Vaccinated, 10 Percent Unsure

Over one-fifth of Americans say they are not getting vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus, and one in ten remain unsure, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents to describe their personal situation regarding coronavirus vaccines. While the majority, 59 percent, said they have received “all the injections required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-10,” 21 percent said they “will not get vaccinated.” That reflects a two-point increase from the 19 percent who said the same in a July survey.

Another six percent said they “plan” to get vaccinated, four percent said they have started the vaccination process, but 10 percent said they are “not sure” about getting vaccinated.

Republicans and independents were far more likely than Democrats to say they will not get vaccinated, 35 percent and 25 percent, respectively. Only eight percent of Democrats said they will not get the jab.

The survey, taken August 28 – 31 among 1,500 U.S. citizen adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci seemingly placed the blame of pandemic uncertainty on the unvaccinated masses and said he was unable to predict when the U.S. would get control of the virus, citing 90 million unvaccinated Americans.

“You can’t have 90 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated and expect that you can make a good prediction about where we’re going to be,” he told NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.

“Because when you have people unvaccinated to the extent that they are unvaccinated, you have the possibility of the virus continuing to circulate, mutating, forming more variants and getting us back into another situation similar to or worse than delta,” he added.

Another Economist/YouGov survey released roughly a month ago found a majority of unvaccinated individuals remain firm in their decision not to get vaccinated, as they indicated they will not be deterred by mandates, requirements, or any other means of coercion.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Only six percent of unvaccinated respondents said they would get the jab if their doctor urged them to, while 74 percent said they would not, and 20 percent remained unsure. Similarly, only four percent said they would get the jab if their state’s governor urged them to, while 81 percent said no. In what is perhaps more telling, 75 percent of the unvaccinated said they would not receive the jab, even if their employer required them. Overall, the vast majority of unvaccinated Americans rejected the various scenarios of persuasion, which also included a $100 incentive, (78 percent said no), requirements for travel (75 percent said no), and a push from former President Donald Trump (84 percent said no). Even If the vaccines were fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 58 percent said they would still not receive the jab, while 30 percent said they are not sure, and 13 percent said they would.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 52.7 percent of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated.