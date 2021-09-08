White House staffers are reportedly playing Harry Potter, trying to find each other’s “patronus” while hundreds of Americans are trapped in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Politico’s West Wing Playbook reported that staff in President Joe Biden’s administration are “huge Harry Potter fans.”

The White House staffers are big enough fans that they “have taken it to a new level” by using an online test to determine the form of their “patronus,” which are “like their magic spirit animal.” The White House staffers are apparently more focused on this than using their time to help the Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

Emilie Simons, the assistant press secretary, apparently “took it upon herself to post pictures of the press team’s patronuses in a collage above her desk in the West Wing.”

As previously reported, in Biden’s first address to the nation after the military completely pulling out of Afghanistan, he admitted to leaving ten percent of the people the administration intended on taking.

He said during his remarks that only “90 percent of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave. And for those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out.”

However, there have been numerous reports surfacing that Americans were left with little-to-no help getting out of the county.

A Real Clear Politics report Wednesday claimed that there are six planes that are still being blocked by the Taliban and are not able to leave. Military veterans and NGO groups involved have been pressing the State Department for help.

Meanwhile, the report claimed there are 143 Americans waiting to depart.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.