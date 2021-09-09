The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) released another stunning research brief on the 2020 election Thursday, this time reporting that more than 440,000 mail ballots in Pennsylvania “went missing or undeliverable” in a state Joe Biden won by a certified margin of just 80,555 votes.

“The 2020 General Election set a record in Pennsylvania for rejected mail ballots by election officials. Also, the state lost track of more ballots than the difference in votes between Trump and Biden,” PILF said in a statement that accompanied the release of the report.

A total of 3.1 million ballots were mailed to Pennsylvania voters in 2020. Of these, what happened to 425,606 of these mail ballots is “unknown,” according to data provided by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and analyzed by PILF. In addition, 15,175 were determined to be “undeliverable,” while 34,171 mail ballots returned by voters were rejected by election officials.

All told, 440,781 mail ballots were either “undeliverable” or “unknown.” The number of “missing or undeliverable” mail ballots at 440,781 was nearly five times Biden’s 80,555 vote margin of victory.

A little more than 6.8 million votes were cast in the Pennsylvania 2020 presidential election.

“Pennsylvania lawmakers have serious work to do if they don’t want their election systems to resemble California or Arizona,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in the statement released by the conservative election integrity group. The statement went on to say:

A cure for COVID will not carry over to the mail ballot problems when the current administration and billionaire private interests are committed to seeing more expansion of the practice. Serious reforms must be considered for the Act 77 framework, starting with considerable investments in ballot tracking and voter identification safeguards.

The research brief included the following details on mail ballots in Pennsylvania’s 2020 election:

Pennsylvania lawmakers did not wait for COVID-19 to inject uncertainty in their elections by experimenting with expanded mail voting. In Fall 2019, the Commonwealth created a noexcuse absentee system with options for permanent mail voting. It also extended the deadline for ballots to arrive by Election Day. After the pandemic, the Wolf Administration moved to extend return deadlines after Election Day and promoted the mail voting option. By Fall 2020, $8,000,000 in Mark Zuckerberg funds through the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) were used in Pennsylvania counties, funding mail voting expansions. This outcome was so predictable that PILF ordered billboards in advance. Ballot counting—which used [t0] take hours—ran on for days. Now, Pennsylvania joins several other battleground states for losing track of more ballots than the difference between winning and losing its Electoral College votes. With Act 77 of 2019 now law, this will be the new normal if left alone.

As Breitbart News reported, Pennsylvania received significant funding from two Zuckerberg-funded nonprofits, the CTCL, which provided $350 million in 2020 to privately fund election adminstration at the county and city level primarily in urban areas around the country, and the Center for Election Innovation and Research, which provided $69 million to privately fund voter engagement and information activities at the state level around the country:

Pennsylvania received a disproportionate percentage of the $419 million donated by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan and spent by the CTCL and CEIR in 2020. “Pennsylvania. . . received $35.2 million from CTCL ($22 million) and CEIR ($13.2 million),” Breitbart News reported, which represents 8.4 percent of $419 million. Pennsylvania’s population in 2020 was 13 million, or 3.9 percent of the 331 million population of the United States.

On Wednesday, PILF released a research brief about 2020 election results in Georgia, which concluded, “2020: Biden won Georgia by 11k votes. 27k mail ballots bounced off bad addresses.”

On August 27, PILF released a research brief about 2020 election results in Wisconsin, which concluded, “83k mail ballots went missing or undeliverable,” in that state’s election.

Earlier, on August 18, PILF released a research brief about the national 2020 election results which concluded, “nearly 15 million mail ballots went accounted for in [the] 2020 election.”

PILF is expected to continue to release research briefs on mail ballot results in several additional states in the near future.