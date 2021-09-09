Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) has reportedly been consistently late when paying his property tax since the mid-1990s.

O’Halleran was late paying the taxes on a Yavapai County property 15 out of 16 years, which encompassed the entire time he had been elected to the Arizona Legislature, the Arizona Republic reports.

The report uncovered from county records that although O’Halleran has paid off all of the taxes for two of his properties around Sedona, it was done more than a year after the money was due.

Additionally, the congressman previously piled up more than $11,000 between a 15-year span of 1995 to 2010. The thousands of dollars consisted of late fees and other costs from bad payments and tax liens over time. The report said he allegedly was only able to go one year, 2008, without making a late payment.

O’Halleran was once a police detective in Chicago before he reportedly became a millionaire executive with the Chicago Board of Trade. He eventually moved to Arizona. Since 2011, the congressman has made his property tax payments.

He told the Arizona Republic, “Property taxes — now paid in full — from over 10 years ago are not relevant to public policy decisions being made today.”

His Sedona properties have been a problem for the congressman, being late on those payments.

On one Sedona property, O’Halleran is said to have paid around $2,700 in late fees and other costs between 1995 and 2003.

O’Halleran has had to pay an extra $9,200 on his other Sedona property, from 1999 until 2010.

In 2020, the congressman voted against the Republican-led bill “that would have required disclosure of tax debts and permitted local authorities to garnish the wages of members who were delinquent paying their taxes.”

