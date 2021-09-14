Three-quarters of Americans believe that big tech companies avoid regulation by having too much influence in Washington, DC, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Americans across the political spectrum, or 75 percent, overwhelmingly believe that big tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google spend “tens of millions of dollars on political donations and lobbying” to avoid government regulation. They also believe that big tech companies have too much influence in D.C.

The survey also found that 69 percent of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents believe that these big tech companies have too much power, which puts smaller businesses and consumers at a disadvantage.

Likely voters across all parties also believe that big tech companies such as Amazon are known to purchase smaller companies to prevent competition from smaller companies and allow big tech to unfairly increase consumer prices for goods and services.

All voters also believe that big tech companies should not be able to purchase smaller companies, which could harm competition and consumers. This includes 62 percent of likely Republican voters.

The American Principles Project (APP) has warned Republican lawmakers and staff about the dangers of working with conservative groups funded by big tech.

Google provides “substantial funding” to the R Street Institute, Tech Freedom, and AEI. The search giant also donates to National Review.

Google, as well as Facebook, backs the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Schweppe also noted that Washington Monthly profiled the rise of the Alliance for Antitrust, which is “dedicated to pushing a pro-monopoly line on Republicans” for policy surrounding big tech.

Jon Schweppe, the policy director for the APP, wrote in a letter to GOP lawmakers:

While it is prudent to hear arguments about public policy made in good faith, it is foolish to ignore the presence of private financial interests. Make no mistake, a meeting with an organization that takes notable sums of money from Google is no different than a meeting with a member of Google’s Public Policy team. In far too many cases, the agenda of such organizations will be wholly compromised, singularly reflecting the agenda of their Big Tech patrons.

“Conservative voters are demanding action to address the domineering power of Big Tech in the halls of power,” he concluded in his letter. “We must not let these corporations drive the agenda any longer, for they are ceaselessly undercutting the values and aspirations of the American people.”

Data for Progress contacted 1,187 likely voters using an online panel on September 1 and 2. The survey has a three percent margin of error.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.