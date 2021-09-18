Sean Spicer, Newsmax Commentator and member of United States Naval Academy Board of Visitors, told Breitbart News on Saturday it was “highly disrespectful” for White House press secretary Jen Psaki to question his Naval Academy Board of Visitors qualifications.

“Jen has never served in the military [and] for her to get up there and say something that was highly disrespectful,” Spicer told host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday about Psaki’s comments on September 8 that questioned Spicer’s credentials of graduating from the Naval War College.

“I graduated from the Naval War College,” Spicer said. But “Jen Psaki from the White House press briefing room went out and questioned my and everyone else’s credentials, including the Lieutenant General McMaster [and] Lieutenant General Guy Swan … and she said that it was qualifications that were concerning.”

“I’ve always said that people have a right in a way to serve this country in a way that they see fit, each of us does it in our own way, whether it’s locally on a PTA or through some community organization, or for some of us like myself, 22 years in uniform,” Spicer continued. “I’ve never questioned anybody else’s way they serve this country, but I don’t need Jensen there in the White House press briefing room questioning mine.”

Spicer then told Breitbart News Biden’s resignation request is not normal. “The Military Service Academies are statutory boards, supported by Congress by U.S. Code,” Spicer said. “It’s never happened in history” for someone on this board to be asked to resign.

“It was a huge slap,” Spicer said.

“Now, for those people who are familiar with Washington politics,” Spicer continued, some would say “this is normal.”

“It is normal if you serve on a presidential board. I served as a Commissioner on the White House Commission on Presidential fellows. I was asked earlier in the White House’s administrative, the tenure here to submit resignation, I did,” Spicer said about the presidential board. “He [Biden] has a right to do that.”

“Bottom line up front … I refused to resign,” Spicer said receiving a “letter from the White House Office of Personnel that said the president is requesting your resignation.”

Spicer’s comments come as Psaki told reporters on September 8 that Biden’s goal appoint board members who are “qualified and aligned with the administration’s values.”