Poll: Biden Job Approval Underwater in 38 States

President Joe Biden’s sliding job approval numbers are underwater in 38 states, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval average.

Thirty-eight states show the president with a higher disapproval rate than approval according to the poll’s rolling average. This is compared to only 12 states that show the president with a higher approval rating.

Overall, the eight-month rolling average of the president’s job approval is now at 51 percent disapproval compared to only 41 percent approval, with eight people expressing no opinion. Biden’s net approval is at negative ten percent.

Broken down by age groups; 18-34, 35-49, 50-64, and 65-plus, all have a negative opinion of Biden as well.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 103,689 responses from January 20 to September 20.

At the seven-month mark of the poll, Biden’s job approval was underwater in 37 states, with 12 states with a higher approval and one state polled at an even tie with 46 percent, Colorado. Overall, Biden had 50 percent disapproval and 43 percent approval at the time.

Biden’s poll numbers continue to have a downward trend since his botched Afghanistan withdrawal, killing 13 U.S servicemembers from a suicide bomber and leaving an unknown number of Americans, Afghan allies, and vulnerable Afghans trying to evacuate.

Some reports claimed there could have been up to one thousand more still needing to evacuate at the time.

Recently, the Republicans slammed the Democrats and Biden for passing a government funding bill after caving to the radical-left and removing the funding for Israel’s Iron Dome after multiple Democrats threatened to vote against the bill. The White House suggested that Biden approved of defunding the Iron Dome.

