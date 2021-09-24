The Biden administration on Friday afternoon will announce a new coronavirus vaccine mandate, telling millions of federal contractors that they must receive an inoculation by December 8th, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The news outlet also said the administration will draw up clauses for would-be government contracts requiring the vaccine.

The report comes after Biden ordered widespread vaccination mandates on September 9th, demanding that private businesses mandate the jab for employees.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden stated during his White House speech at the time. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” he added scoldingly. “Many of us are frustrated with the 80 million Americans who are not vaccinated.”

As Breitbart News reported: “The plan released by the White House noted the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would develop a rule requiring all private companies with 100 or more employees to make sure their employees were fully vaccinated or produce weekly negative test results.”

As of Friday, 24 states have threatened legal action against Biden’s vaccine mandates if his administration opts to move forward with the plan.

“Mr. President, your vaccination mandate represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster that will displace vulnerable workers and exacerbate a nationwide hospital staffing crisis, with severe consequences for all Americans,” the 24 Republican state attorneys generals wrote in a letter to the president.

GOP governors such as Texas’ Greg Abbott have slammed the vaccine mandate as an “assault on private businesses.” Additionally, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has labeled the move a “stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power.”

