Unvaccinated residents of Sydney, Australia, will face social isolation and a difficult life should they continue to resist vaccination, says New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

According to Reuters, Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday that the unvaccinated will face a great deal of difficulty when stay-at-home orders cease this coming December, from social activities to simple employment.

“A lot of businesses have said they will not accept anyone who is unvaccinated,” Berejiklian told Seven News on Tuesday. “Life for the unvaccinated will be very difficult indefinitely.”

Syndey has promised to ease lockdown measures on vaccinated residents between October 11 and December 1.

“Pubs, cafes, gyms and hairdressers will reopen to fully vaccinated people on Oct. 11 in New South Wales, home to Sydney, and more curbs will be eased once 80 percent of its adult population becomes fully vaccinated, expected by the end of October,” noted Reuters.

As of Tuesday, coronavirus cases topped 100,000 while the current vaccination rate in Australia remains at 52 percent. Australian leaders have said vaccination rates will have to top 80 percent in order for the country to fully reopen. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt urged people to get vaccinated to save their lives.

“The strongest possible reason to be vaccinated is to save your life,” Hunt said.

Berejiklian’s warning that unvaccinated people will face social isolation and a difficult life comes as the Australian government has strictly enforced its coronavirus policies, to the point of police arresting people on the street for not wearing a mask as several viral videos have shown.

Look at the gun to make sure you are safe from a virus #Australia #AustraliaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/ePo3XFjv5v — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 26, 2021

Australia went from a free country to a police state in less than a year. Police swarm a maskless couple on the beach and throw them to the ground. This is tyranny.pic.twitter.com/Yv1PHqVjUb — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) September 26, 2021

Watching Australia devolve into an authoritarian state is so sad and awful.pic.twitter.com/hbwpP6OrF7 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) September 24, 2021

In 2021, I learned that armed forces and military tanks kill a virus. I learned that violation of inalienable human rights kill a virus. I learned humanity is the virus. Australia’s “Zero Covid”

public “health” policies in action. “It’s for your safety.”pic.twitter.com/8udgJkCAMj — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) September 24, 2021

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flatly stated that Australia can no longer be considered a “free country” due to its insistence on continuing a military-style lockdown that regulates people to the point of monitoring their alcohol consumption.

“You know, you guys, look what’s going on in Australia right now. You know, they’re enforcing, after a year and a half, they’re still enforcing lockdowns by the military,” DeSantis said at the International Boat Builders’ Exhibition and Conference in Tampa.

“That’s not a free country. It’s not a free country at all. In fact, I mean, I wonder why we would still have the same diplomatic relations when they’re doing that. Is Australia freer than China, Communist China, right now? I don’t know,” he chillingly added.