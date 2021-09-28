New York’s hideous Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul just proved beyond any doubt the organized left wants unvaccinated Trump voters to remain unvaccinated. Here she is Monday, deliberately insulting the unvaccinated as bad Christians:

[God] made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers – he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you. And I wear my ‘vaccinated’ necklace all the time to say I’m vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones, but you know there’s people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are. [emphasis added] … Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, please get the vaccine because I love you and I want you to live, I want our kids to be safe when they’re in schools, I want to be safe when you go to a doctor’s office or to a hospital and are treated by somebody, you don’t want to get the virus from them.

Do you see what she’s doing there?

Can’t you see the Matrix?

She’s telling you that if you remain unvaccinated, you’re not a faithful Christian, that you are defying God and Jesus.

She’s not saying, Hey, did you know that 99.5 percent of the people dying out there are unvaccinated! Not one word did she say about that.

Of course, she’s not saying that. Saying that would actually be persuasive.

Instead, she’s deliberately insulting you, and the reason she’s deliberately insulting you is because she knows insulting you is the perfect way to make you dig in and remain unvaccinated. She’s deliberately insulting you because she knows no one — and I mean no one — ever wants to give in or surrender to someone who insults them—even when giving in is in their own best interest.

Over and over again, the left prove they hate us, so what makes you think they want us to get vaccinated?

Everyone in the fake media’s pretending to find it hilarious that I believe Democrats are using reverse-psychology to keep unvaccinated Trump voters unvaccinated. But other than calling me names, none of them has a rebuttal or argument. Moreover, outlets like the far-left New Yorker and Democrats like Hochul just keep proving how right I am.

Over the weekend, the far-left New Yorker normalized domestic terrorism. Like the rest of the establishment media, the New Yorker’s already embraced political violence by championing the domestic terrorists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa. And now, the New Yorker is normalizing eco-terrorism, including the blowing up of oil pipelines.

The mainstream left is embracing violence. The left hates us. They want to blow up our pipelines. They sic their Brownshirts in Antifa and Black Lives Matter on us. They laugh at us when we die. They dehumanize us. Knowing all that, what in the world makes you think they want us to get vaccinated?

OF COURSE, the left wants unvaccinated Trump supporters to remain unvaccinated. OF COURSE, the left wants us dead. Why else would His Fraudulency Joe Biden restrict life-saving antibody treatment in Florida and Texas? Why else would His Fraudulency require tourists, who primarily visit blue cities, to get vaccinated while he releases hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated illegals into the rest of the country?

And here’s my biggest question…

Why, instead of looking to persuade the unvaccinated with staggering numbers, like the fact that the CDC says 99 percent of those dying are unvaccinated, is the left shoving you into a corner that makes you feel like an asshole for caving to bullies who hate you?

And here we go again with the governor of New York.

I’ll ask again: The left hates us, so what makes you think they want us to get vaccinated?

Seriously, see the Matrix.

