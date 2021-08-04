Report: Joe Biden Plans to Mandate Foreign Visitors to U.S. be Vaccinated

President Joe Biden is reportedly readying a plan that will require foreign visitors to the United States to show proof of vaccination for the Chinese coronavirus before entering the country.

A report by Reuters on Wednesday details a plan by the Biden administration that would “require nearly all foreign visitors” to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a White House official with knowledge of the plan.

Reuters reports:

The Biden administration has interagency working groups working “in order to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel,” the official said, adding it includes “a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated.” [Emphasis added] … The White House has held discussions with airlines and others about how it would implement a policy of requiring vaccines for foreign visitors. There are other questions the Biden administration must answer, including what proof it would accept of vaccination and if the United States would accept vaccines that some countries are using but which have not yet been authorized by U.S. regulators. [Emphasis added]

Such a move would come with a loosening of existing travel bans to the U.S. imposed by the Biden administration, many of which started under former President Donald Trump’s administration and were opposed by Democrats despite experts confirming that such bans help slow the spread of coronavirus.

While hammering out details of a plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the Biden administration has continued releasing border crossers at the U.S.-Mexico border into the nation’s interior who are coronavirus-positive.

On Wednesday, for example, the city officials for McAllen, Texas, revealed that the Biden administration has released more than 7,000 coronavirus-positive border crossers into their community since February. This week, alone, more than 1,500 coronavirus-positive border crossers were released into the area, officials said.

This week, the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration is likewise developing a plan to provide border crossers with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine before releasing them into the interior of the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.