Democrats’ Amnesty Hail Mary: Halt Deportations by Paroling Illegal Aliens

Senate Democrats have moved on to crafting third and fourth amnesty proposals after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough rejected the first two plans they sought to include in their filibuster-proof budget reconciliation package.

On Wednesday, MacDonough crushed a “plan B” amnesty by Democrats that proposed changing the registry date in the Immigration Reform and Control Act’s (IRCA) so that illegal aliens who arrived in the United States before 2010 could secure green cards.

Democrats wanted to include the amnesty into their budget reconciliation, less than two weeks after MacDonough shot down their broader amnesty that would have given green cards to most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

Now, Democrats are hinging their agenda on a last-ditch effort to get some form of amnesty approved by MacDonough so they can include it in their budget reconciliation.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Democrats have started crafting plans that would grant parole to most illegal aliens in the U.S.

The little-known Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maneuver allows the federal government to declare that illegal aliens provide a significant public benefit to the U.S. and thus can be granted parole for a limited period to avoid deportation and, for some, secure green cards.

The Journal reports:

One of those proposals wouldn’t offer a direct path to citizenship but would give a more temporary set of deportation protections and an opportunity for some immigrants to apply for green cards. [Emphasis added] That option would grant the population of immigrants in Democrats’ sights — Dreamers, holders of Temporary Protected Status, farmworkers and other workers deemed essential during the pandemic — a temporary status known as parole. [Emphasis added] That would mean that these immigrants are in the country legally and wouldn’t be eligible for deportation. It would also allow immigrants who are currently otherwise eligible for a green card, such as through a U.S. citizen child or sibling, to apply for a green card. [Emphasis added]

For illegal aliens given parole who have American citizen relatives or family members on green cards, under the Democrat plan, they would be allowed to apply for green cards thanks to the nation’s chain migration policy.

Chain migration allows an unlimited number of foreign nationals to get green cards so long as they have citizen or green card-holder relatives living in the U.S. Five years of chain migration adds more people to the U.S. than one year of American births.

Democrats and President Joe Biden are under intense pressure from the open borders lobby and corporate interests to ram through an amnesty in the Senate. A number of mass migration groups, with corporate backers, protested last week in Washington, D.C. to demand that Congress give naturalized American citizenship to illegal aliens in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.