Report: Columbus Day Sales Disappearing amid Push for Indigenous Peoples Day, Supply Chain Clogs

A shopper walks past empty toilet roll shelves amidst the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Manchester, northern England on March 20, 2020. - The British prime minister urged people in his daily press conference on March 19 to be reasonable in their shopping as supermarkets emptied out of crucial items …
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Penny Starr

Consumers may not find bargains on Columbus Day on Monday as this supply chain in the United States remains clogged and activists — including President Joe Biden — push Indigenous People Day to be celebrated on this day.

Biden issued a proclamation on the duplicate holiday:

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.

Biden also issued a Columbus Day proclaim critical of European explorers. After praising Italian Americans, Biden proclaimed:

Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities.  It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on his administration’s COVID-19 response and vaccination program from the State Dining Room of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced that Americans 65 and older and frontline workers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over six months ago will be eligible for booster shots. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on his administration’s COVID-19 response and vaccination program from the State Dining Room of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“If you make a big deal about this weekend and say you’re going to have a lot of great products, you’re going to basically set yourself up for a stockout and disappoint a bunch of people,” Marc Rousset, a partner in the retail and consumer goods practice at Oliver Wyman, said in an Axios report.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Memorial Day [sales] go next,” Rousset said. “That’s kind of bold — I don’t know that I would bet the farm on that — but I think people, you know, see the benefits of simplifying.”

A sale sign is displayed near the entrance of a Hallmark store Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Retail sales fell for a third straight month, as a surge in virus cases kept people away from stores and restaurants during the holiday shopping season. The report released Friday is yet another sign that the pandemic is slowing the U.S. economy. Last month, the country lost jobs for the first time since the spring.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

A sale sign is displayed near the entrance of a Hallmark store Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

“I think this one is an easy one that they can just say, ‘Hey, I’m just going to rename the sale or cancel the sale and not worry about it,'” Katie Thomas, leader of the Kearney Consumer Institute, told Axios.

”Some of those sales are just a little bit outdated or relics of the past,” Thomas said. “Some of the traditional department store sales, like a white sale, just aren’t quite as relevant anymore.”

Fox News reported on the convergence of the culture wars and an out of control supply chain because the Biden administration has failed to address the growing crisis as ships remained stalled at U.S. ports:

The Columbus Day sale is easily among the first to go amid the ongoing culture wars associated with the Italian explorer, and “Indigenous Peoples’ Day sale” doesn’t quite have the same ring. While some retailers are still having sales this weekend, they’re often rebranded as “fall” sales or something less controversial.

“The news comes amid global supply chain disruptions that have dramatically slowed down the manufacturing, processing and transportation of goods across the globe and caused prices to skyrocket,” Fox News concluded.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.